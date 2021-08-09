Foreigners can get Russian visas on the day of applying for participation in EEF

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Foreign participants in the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) will be able to get a Russian visa on the day of applying to a Russian consular establishment overseas, the Roscongress Foundation said on Monday.

"Citizens of foreign countries who will take part in the Forum can obtain a Russian visa with an invitation to the EEF. With this document, on the day of application, participants can apply for a short-term single-entry visa to enter Russia in the country's consular offices around the world," Roscongress said.

Foreign participants in the forum will not need to quarantine after arriving in Russia, the Foundation said. "To cross the border, a foreign citizen must have a valid passport and visa (if a visa is required to enter Russia), a copy of an invitation letter to the EEF (or a visa support letter), and a medical insurance policy valid in Russia. Arrivals must also have a document confirming the negative result of a PCR test for COVID-19 taken no more than 72 hours before arrival, in Russian or English," Roscongress added.

The sixth Eastern Economic Forum will be held in Vladivostok from September 2 to 4 in online and offline formats.