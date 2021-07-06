Rosatom ready to discuss cooperation in Baltic NPP construction project

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Russia’s state nuclear cooperation Rosatom is open for dialogue with potential investors into the Baltic nuclear power plant (NPP) construction project, the organization told reporters on Tuesday.

"The market interest in the project by potential investors today demonstrates the perspectives for a high demand of the industry and the population for a stable source of energy with predictable costs of kilowatt-hour. The Rosatom corporation remains open for a dialogue with the interested parties," Rosatom said.

According to earlier reports, Poland’s privately owned energy company, ZE PAK, has confirmed its potential interest in investing into the completion of a nuclear power plant in Russia’s Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad. According to unofficial information obtained by the Polityka Insight portal, Hungary’s MVM energy company - the country’s biggest electricity producer and an operator of the Paks nuclear power plant - may become a partner in the project.

According to Rosatom, the Baltic NPP of the generation 3+ is a regional energy project full of prospects, which can satisfy the demand for a basic electricity source without CO2 emissions and, therefore, contribute to the European Union’s plans to de-carbonize its economy.

About the NPP

The construction of the Baltic NPP began 120 km away from Russia’s Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad and 60 km from the coast of the Curonian Lagoon. The NPP projects envisages the construction of two VVER power units with the capacity at least 1170 MW each. The ceremonial laying of the first stone in the future NPP foundation was held on February 25, 2010. The first power unit was initially planned to be commissioned in 2016 and the second - in 2018.

However, the project was suspended in 2014, mainly due to the need to search for a buyer for electricity generated by the plant. At the same time, Rosatom never abandoned the project and planned to review its technical specifications. Also, the company continued its talks with European companies about future electricity deliveries.