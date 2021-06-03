Russia is one of Austria's main trade partners outside the EU - Kurz

VIENNA, June 3. /TASS/. Russia remains one of Austria's most important trading partners outside the European Union, and both countries are committed to developing economic relations, Chancellor of Austria Sebastian Kurz said in an interview with TASS.

"In any case, Russia is one of our most important trading partners outside the EU. There are about 600 Austrian companies operating on the Russian market. They provide jobs in both countries. Our goal is to revitalize economic relations now," Kurz said, speaking about the potential for expanding cooperation between Russia and Austria.

According to him, developing economic relations is very important for export-oriented Austria, as it contributes to the creation of jobs.

Participation in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) provides an opportunity to highlight the Austrian economy’s interest in Russia and maintain dialogue with the Russian leadership, Kurz said in an interview with TASS.

Kurz noted that he was glad to be invited by Russian President Vladimir Putin to speak at the forum. "I view this as a good opportunity during difficult times to highlight not only the Austrian economy’s stable interest in Russia, but also maintain dialogue with Russia and its leadership," the chancellor said when asked why Vienna believed it was important to foster business dialogue with Moscow.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum takes place on June 2-5. Earlier, the Austrian Chancellor confirmed his participation in the SPIEF plenary session as one of the main guests.