Russia can participate in World Bank’s vaccination programs - Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin does not rule out the country’s participation in World Bank’s programs to support the vaccination of populations in developing economies, the Kremlin’s press service said on Wednesday.

"Putin stressed that Russia as one of the major shareholders of the World Bank is interested in the further improvement of efficiency in its activity to promote international development and is ready to facilitate it in all aspects," the Kremlin said after a telephone conversation between the head of state and President of the World Bank Group David Malpass.

"The Russian side, in particular, can cooperate in the implementation of the Bank’s programs aimed at supporting the vaccination of populations in developing countries," the Kremlin said.

"Current issues of interaction between Russia and the World Bank and the prospect of the Bank’s participation in upgrading the Russian economy, the social sphere and infrastructure and expansion of digital technologies’ use" were discussed.

"Topics of collaborating in certain other international issues were covered, including the climate change and the food security provision," the Kremlin’s press service added.