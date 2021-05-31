UAE expects Russia to deliver first batch of 30 Aurus armored cars

ELABUGA /Republic of Tatarstan/, May 31. /TASS/. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has ordered and is awaiting delivery of 30 Aurus armored cars that will be used to transport high-ranking guests, UAE Ambassador to Russia Mohammed Ahmed Al-Jaber told TASS on Monday. He was speaking after the ceremony marking the launch of production at the plant in Elabuga.

"Yes, we are buying 30 vehicles for the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, they will be used for high-ranking guests," he said, noting that this is the first batch of armored vehicles.

On Monday, the serial production of Aurus cars began at the Ford Sollers plant in Elabuga, in the Russian republic of Tatarstan.

The minimum price of Aurus Senat cars will be 18 mln rubles ($245,000). As earlier reported, the first batch of cars from the production line will come with a high level of options and a price of 22 mln rubles ($300,000). The car plant can produce up to 5,000 vehicles per year.

Aurus is the first Russian premium car brand created from scratch by NAMI. Special versions of Aurus cars are used in the special purpose garage of FSO (Federal Protection Service) for travel by the Prime Minister and the President of the Russian Federation. The shareholders of the Aurus company are NAMI (63.5%), The UEA’s Tawazun Defense Security&Development Fund (36%), and Sollers (0.5%).