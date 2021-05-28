Belavia cancels flights to Belgrade, Budapest, Chisinau from May 29 through June 30

MINSK, May 28. /TASS/. The Belarusian Belavia airline has suspended its regular flights to Belgrade, Budapest and Chisinau for the period from May 29 through June 30 due to the ban by the EU and Ukraine on using their airspace, the air carrier reported on its website on Friday.

"Due to the ban by EU and Ukrainian aviation authorities to use the airspace and the impossibility to perform flights, regular service to Belgrade, Budapest, Chisinau is suspended for the period from May 29, 2021, to June 30, 2021," the statement said.

The press service also reported that specialists in the company are calculating "possible route variants for regular and charter flights affected by the introduced restrictions in order to determine their viability." It was specified that in order to detour the airspace of several countries, regular flights to Istanbul and Larnaca would follow an altered schedule.

On Friday, Belavia also canceled its flights to Tallinn from May 28 through August 28.

On Monday, following the incident with a Ryanair flight, EU leaders decided to block Belarusian airlines from landing at EU airports and flying over the EU, also advising European carriers to suspend flights in the country’s airspace. A number of countries have already closed their airspace to the Belarusian air carrier, including the UK, France, Latvia, Ukraine, the Czech Republic, Finland, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia.