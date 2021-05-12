Russia ready to cooperate with foreign producers of COVID-19 vaccines - Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Russia is open to cooperation with other countries in the production of coronavirus vaccines, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a joint news conference with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday.

"Of course, we are very much open to cooperation with other [foreign] vaccine manufacturers. We have reiterated that. Should they take a similar interest, I think a very positive process of collaboration might come out," he said.

Earlier, Guterres urged the UN staff in the countries that had approved the use of Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to be vaccinated with it. He also dubbed the policy of "vaccine nationalism" as a big mistake.