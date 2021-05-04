Dollar down to 75.17 rubles as trading on Moscow Exchange opens

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. The dollar-to-ruble exchange ratio dropped by 4.25 kopecks compared to the closing level of previous trading and amounted to 75.167 rubles at the opening of trading on the Moscow Exchange on Tuesday. The euro grew by 0.5 kopecks to 90.395 rubles.
