Russia to open business support center in Uganda

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. The Coordination Committee for Economic Cooperation with Sub-Saharan African States (AfroCom) intends to open the Russian business support center in Kampala, the capital of Uganda, Committee Chairman Igor Morozov said at the Russia-Uganda Business Forum.

"Today we will for the first time make a presentation of the AfroCom trading house as the center for support of the Russian business in Kampala, Uganda. We want to make our experiment exactly in this capital and create a model of this center, to understand how we will support the Russian business, the midsize and the small one, from regions, which is ready to come to Africa and unlock all its capabilities, including creation of its enterprises and localization," Morozov said.

"This is Uganda, in the first instance," he added.

AfroCom was created in 2009. The key task of the committee is to promote interests of the Russian business in Africa.