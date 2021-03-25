Russia seeks to preserve Arctic as territory of peace and partnership, says Medvedev

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Russia seeks to preserve the Arctic as a territory of peace and mutually beneficial partnership, but certain states keep trying to weaken Russia in the region, Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"While solving tasks on development of Arctic, we seek to preserve it as a territory of peace, stable and mutually beneficial partnership," Medvedev said at a meeting Thursday.

"Unfortunately, certain states keep trying to weaken our positions in the region, seek to ramp up military activity and sanctions pressure," he noted.

Therefore, according to the official, "it is necessary to develop dialogue with all countries, who aim for constructive cooperation with Russia."

According to Medvedev, "this work will also take place within Russia’s presidency in the Arctic council in 2021-2023."

"It is important that we use this format to promote Russian initiatives in Arctic, to protect our national interests as much as possible," Medvedev said.