Lamborghini recalls 15 Aventador sports cars in Russia

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. Lamborghini is recalling in Russia 15 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Coupe sports cars sold from 2019 to 2021 due to the hood possibly opening at high speed, according to a statement from the Federal Agency for Technical Regulation and Metrology (Rosstandart).

Accoridng to the statement, 15 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Coupe cars sold between 2019 and 2021 are subject to recall. The defect with the vehicles’ hood can create a dangerous situation on the road and increase the risk of an accident, the agency said.

The company will notify the owners of the sports cars subject to the revocation by mail or by phone. You can also check the information yourself by comparing the VIN code of your own car with the attached list.

All repair works will be carried out free of charge for the owners.