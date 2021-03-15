RDIF in talks with companies to boost Sputnik V production in EU

MOSCOW, March 15. /TASS/. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is holding negotiations with producers to increase Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine production volumes in the European Union, a RDIF spokesperson told reporters on Monday.

"RDIF has aimed for proactive interaction with all partners, including from Europe, from the very start of pandemic control, and is opened for such talks. RDIF has already reached agreements with companies from Italy, Spain, France and Germany to launch Sputnik V production. Negotiations are underway now with the whole range of manufacturers to scale up production in the EU," the spokesperson said.