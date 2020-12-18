Russian economy can recover quicker than expected in 2021, says Central Bank chief

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. The Russian economy will resume recovering in spring 2021 and can do it fairly quickly as the coronavirus situation normalizes, Central Bank chief Elvira Nabiullina says on Friday.

"We expect stable restart of recovering growth [for the national economy - TASS] next spring," she says. "The experience of summer and early fall shows that the recovery can progress rather quickly as the [coronavirus] situation normalizes," Nabiullina adds.

The medium-term economic growth path will be largely influenced by further coronavirus pandemic developments in Russia and across the globe, the nature of the recovery of private demand in the context of potential change in consumer and business behavior, and by the upcoming budget consolidation," the Central Bank said earlier today in its press release.