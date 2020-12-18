Ruble not actually responding to key rate reduction

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. The ruble has not actually responded during the trading session on the Moscow Exchange to the decision of the Central Bank to keep the key rate.

The dollar was traded at 73.53 rubles, up 1.12%. The euro gained 1% to 90.25 rubles.

The Russian stock market is in the red after the regulator’s decision. The MOEX Russia Index lost 0.97% to 3,250.99 points. The RTS Index declined by 2.24% to 1,387.46 points.

The Bank of Russia decided to keep the key rate at 4.25% per annum earlier today.