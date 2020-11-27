OPEC+ monitoring committee to hold consultations on November 28 prior to main meeting

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman will hold informal consultations with members of the OPEC+ monitoring committee on November 28, two sources in OPEC told TASS. Those will be the last talks between members of the committee before the ministerial meeting of OPEC+ nations scheduled for November 30 - December 1.

No consensus has been reached by participating countries on the issue of extension of the current output reduction level yet, according to the source.