Belarus has no gas debts to Russia - PM

MINSK, November 3. /TASS/. Belarus and Russia continue talks on natural gas pricing in 2021 and Minsk has no debts for consumed gas at present, Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko said on Monday on the air with the Belarus-1 TV Channel.

"Settlements for consumed gas have been completed; we have no debt to the Russian Federation. We would like to negotiate in the near future the natural gas pricing for Belarus in the next year, expecting that it will be attractive for us," Golovchenko said.

Belarus made the complete payment to Gazprom for gas deliveries in January - September 2020, the Belarusian Ministry of Energy said after the $500-mln loan was received by the Finance Ministry of Belarus from the Eurasian Stability and Development Fund, as reported on October 16.