Putin to discuss investment development of Russia with Cabinet on Wednesday

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold an ordinary meeting with Cabinet ministers, where achievement of investment development indicators will be discussed in particular, the Kremlin’s press service says on Tuesday.

"On October 14, [Vladimir] Putin will hold an ordinary videoconference meeting with ministers of the Russian Federation Government. The key topic of the meeting will be the discussion of main tools to achieve investment development indicators," the press service says.

Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov will present a report. Other current issues will also be discussed, the Kremlin says.