Putin backs developing new measures to protect citizens who lost bank deposits

NOVO-OGARYOVO, July 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin supported the idea of developing new measures to protect citizens who have lost their bank deposits. He said this on Friday at a meeting with members of the working group on the preparation of amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation.

"Let’s work it out, I agree," he said in response to a proposal made at the meeting.

Putin recalled that the current legislation already provides for a list of those "who have the right to receive certain amounts [in the case of withdrawal of licenses from banks]."

"But if such a problem exists, I heard, let's work it out," he concluded.