Runway upgrade begins in Chukotka’s Pevek airport

TASS, July 2. Upgrade of the runway at the airport in Russia’s northernmost city - Pevek (on Chukotka) - began after the coronavirus pandemic, the region’s Governor Roman Kopin wrote on Instagram.

"Pevek’s runway upgrade began on July 1," he wrote. "The contractor - Serbia’s Planum - is bringing materials and staff. We plan the upgrade will be completed within two seasons."

TASS reported earlier, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister, the president’s envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yuri Trutnev supported the plan to upgrade airports in the Far East. The plan includes works at 40 airports in the Far East, including seven airports on the Chukotka Peninsula. The federal budget will allocate for the region’s program almost 20 billion rubles ($285 million).