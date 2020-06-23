China Trade Deal is ‘fully intact’, confirms President Trump

TASS, June 23. US President Donald Trump has dismissed earlier reports about his decision to terminate the China Trade Deal.

"The China Trade Deal is fully intact. Hopefully they will continue to live up to the terms of the Agreemen!" the president blogged on Twitter.

Earlier on Monday, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro told Fox News that President Donald Trump had decided to terminate the China trade deal amid growing conviction of intelligence officials that the coronavirus pandemic originated in a Wuhan lab.