US billionaires grow their fortune by over $500 mln during pandemic

NEW YORK, June 5. /TASS/. Since March 18, the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, US billionaires have increased their wealth by a total of over $500 bln, according to the Institute for Policy Studies report. The study includes owners and founders of companies with activities directly related to online trading and services on the Internet, the demand for which has grown sharply amid the pandemic.

The report’s authors focus on the fact that the pandemic had an extremely negative impact on the wealth of ordinary Americans. Thus, they cite the data published by the Department of Labor, according to which the number of initial applications for unemployment benefits in the United States over the past 11 weeks exceeded 42 mln.