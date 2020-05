NUR-SULTAN, May 18. /TASS/. Kazakhstan has increased crude oil exports to China on the back of falling prices in Europe, Vice-Minister of Energy Aset Magauov said on Monday.

"Concerning oil exports to China, this destination has indeed become interesting, considering the price drop in the European destination," Magauov said.

The number of requests from Chinese companies has increased and exports soared from 50,000 tonnes in April to 230,000 tonnes in May, he added.