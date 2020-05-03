International air traffic may recover in midsummer - Aeroflot

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. The international air traffic may recover in the middle of summer, official spokesperson of the Russian flag carrier Aeroflot Yulia Spivakova said on Sunday on the air with the Rossiya-24 TV Channel.

"It is difficult to indicate the exact timing of flights so far but when looking at the best case forecasts, then the international traffic may start recovering in the middle of summer," she said.

"However, it can be definitely said that we will keep intensive disinfection of aircraft, while such need remains," Spivakova said.

Particular precautions can be introduced for passengers and carriers after the coronavirus pandemic, she said. "It is not ruled out that recommendations and probably requirements for keeping of a certain distance between passengers can appear later on," the spokesperson added.