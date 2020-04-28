Kremlin says supports entire population, no special plan for saving middle class

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The Kremlin is doing its utmost to support all groups of the country’s population, without distinguishing any privileged class, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Tuesday.
"No, there is no such plan and there should not be any. There are measures to support the entire population. Distinguishing the middle class would be a very wrong approach," Peskov said. He stressed that "the focus is on the need to minimize the effects of the coronavirus crisis, including the economic ones, the economic dimension of this crisis, on all people in the country without distinguishing the middle class."