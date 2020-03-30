Toyota factories in Europe to remain shut down until mid-April - agency

TOKYO, March 30. /TASS/. Leading car manufacturer Toyota Motor will not resume production on its European factories until at least April 20 due to novel coronavirus spread, Japan’s Kyodo news agency reported Monday.

The agency specified that factories in Turkey, Portugal, United Kingdom, Poland, Czech Republic and France that have been shut down since March 16 are affected. Toyota’s St. Petersburg plant is also closed between March 28 and April 5.

Therefore, no Toyota plant in the European region is operating currently. Last year, Toyota produced around 780,000 cars in Europe.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Japanese manufacturer had to partially shut down factories in North America and Southeast Asia.

