Russian President suggests 13% tax on gains from individuals’ investments into securities.
Second upgraded Tupolev-22M3M makes first flight
The plane took off from and landed at the airdrome of the Kazan aircraft-building plant
Russian government authorizes export of unique one-kilo emerald
"Potential buyers from a number of states have already signaled their huge interest," the company said
Russia to launch mass production of COVID-19 test systems
The creation of the test system began on January 31, 2020, on the instructions of the Russian Health Minister
People with blood type A (II) most susceptible to coronavirus infection - research
The scientists have reviewed data on 2,200 patients from three Chinese hospitals in vWuhan and Shenzhen, including over 200 lethal cases
Russian Health Ministry embarks on creating coronavirus vaccine
The Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization about the outbreak of an unknown disease in the city of Wuhan on December 31, 2019
Russia ready to launch multi-satellite orbital groups - Roscosmos chief
Earlier, Dmitry Rogozin announced that Roscosmos would allocate funds in 2020 to launch the works on creating the layout of the Sfera orbital group
COVID-19 should become less active in April-May, Russian expert says
The expert noted that the predictions claiming that the new infection will affect the majority of the world’s population are unlikely
False info about coronavirus in Russia not yet deleted by YouTube, Instagram
The watchdog stressed that it was braced to use tough measures, up to blocking or license revoking, for distributing false information about the coronavirus situation in Russia
Eleventh Russian military plane carrying experts, medical equipment arrives in Italy
Three more planes are on their way
China develops test capable of detecting coronavirus in 8-15 minutes
The express test is highly sensitive, easy to use and transport
China publishes coronavirus patients autopsy results, says infection sources determined
The report notes that the coronavirus was found in the human excretory system
Russian researchers fully decode COVID-19 genome
The material was taken from a COVID-19 patient
Press review: Russia sends aid to Italy to cope with COVID-19 and backs NATO dialogue
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, March 28
Lifting sanctions is noteworthy, but Russia does not plan to be first to do it — Kremlin
The Russian presidential press secretary stressed that the decision is with the "well-known capitals," adding that he is not aware of any relevant preparations being made
Kurds agree to ceasefire to fight coronavirus
On March 23, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for a universal ceasefire amid a global threat of the novel coronavirus
Putin praises Kommunarka hospital for high-quality work
The Russian leader pointed to the high quality of patient care in the hospital, where suspected coronavirus patients are located
Slovakia wants no escalation with Russia - Defense Minister
Jaroslav Nad’ also noted that Slovakia to ramp up its NATO activity
Coronavirus pandemic will end in summer at best, expert says
As of now, over 403,000 people have been infected around the world
Russian cutting-edge frigate to undergo next stage of state trials in Barents Sea
The Northern Fleet submarines performing scheduled combat training assignments in the Barents Sea are providing support for this stage of state trials
Prospective Nord Stream 2 pipe layer en route to South Africa
The vessel is to arrive at Cape Town on March 27
Putin assures Conte of Russia’s readiness to help Italy battle coronavirus
Moscow plans to send medical teams and equipment along with means of protection from coronavirus
Instagram removes fake news about coronavirus spread in Russia
The only platform that is still to delete false data is YouTube, according to the watchdog
First novel coronavirus case reported in Australia
The man has been admitted to a Melbourne houspital and is in stable condition
Russia to speed up testing of hypersonic missile Zircon
Launches from submarines will begin in 2020 to proceed in parallel with launches from the frigate The Admiral Gorshkov, according to TASS sources
Third patient hospitalized in St. Petersburg over coronavirus scare
Earlier reports disclosed that two people - Russian and Chinese nationals who came from China - were taken to hospital due to coronavirus suspicions
Putin calls on Russians 'to stay home' due to coronavirus
The president announced that the constitutional vote has to be postponed due to the coronavirus
Press review: Why COVID-19 hardly touched Africa and keeps viewers glued to TV screens
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, March 24
Russian infectious disease expert faces criminal charges for breaking quarantine
The healthcare specialist traveled to Spain for vacation in early March without informing her superiors
Russia’s Defense Ministry to send some 100 virologists and epidemiologists to Italy
Nine Il-76 aircraft will send the doctors and virologists to Italy
Russian Defence Chief holds talks with Assad in Syria on Putin’s instructions
Shoigu and Assad touched upon Russia’s humanitarian assistance to the Syrian population, which is suffering from Western sanctions, and also upon Russian specialists’ involvement in the restoration of the Syrian economy.
Chinese coronavirus dangerous at 2 meter distance, expert says
The expert noted the virus might be transmitted by contact, if it gets in human eyes or on mucous membranes
Russian scientist points to genome indicating coronavirus not lab-produced illness
Earlier, some Russian and foreign media outlets alleged that the novel coronavirus could have been made in a laboratory
No plans to impose tough quarantine in Russia, crisis center says
Earlier, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said there were no reasons to panic over the spread of the novel coronavirus in Russia
Putin to take part in G20 emergency summit
The summit will focus on the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the global economy
First two persons infected with coronavirus identified in Russia
Both are Chinese citizens, the Russian deputy PM said
Three more Russian planes arrive in Italy to help fight COVID-19
The planes are the 12th, 13th and 14th aircraft sent by Russia overall
Locals block off US column in north Syria
According to SANA news agency, eleven US combat vehicles had to turn around and head back
