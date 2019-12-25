Russia informs North Korea of $4.8 million allocation for UN humanitarian program

PYONGYANG, December 25. /TASS/. Russia has officially notified North Korea’s authorities of its allocation of almost $5 million for a UN humanitarian program to reduce child morbidity and mortality in the DPRK, the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

"On December 25, Ambassador Alexander Matsegora met Ambassador-at-large of the DPRK Foreign Ministry Lee Hyun Sik, who is in charge of international organizations, and handed him a note informing the DPRK government of the following. In accordance with the decree of the Government of the Russian Federation, a decision had been made to finance the UNICEF project ‘Reduction of Child Morbidity and Mortality through Preventive and Curative Health Intervention in DPR Korea’. Its total budget amounts to $4.8 million," the Russian diplomatic mission wrote.