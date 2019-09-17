Russia calls on North Korea to avoid repeat attacks on Russian border service

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry has communicated serious concern to the North Korean charge d’affaires in Moscow due to an armed attack of North Korean sailors on Russian border guards, urging North Korea to take comprehensive measures to avoid such incidents in the future, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated in a commentary on Tuesday.

"Charge d’Affaires of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) in Russia Jin Jong-hyeop was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry. Director of the First Asian Department Georgy Zinoviev has communicated to him serious concern over the incident," the ministry stated. "Jin Jong-hyeop was told that the Russian side is taking decisive steps to detain the persons who committed unlawful acts."