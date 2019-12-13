Rambler Board to discuss situation with Nginx at extraordinary meeting

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. Rambler Group will hold an extraordinary meeting of the Board to discuss the situation regarding the conflict of the group with Nginx, the Rambler’s press service told TASS on Friday.

"The extraordinary Board meeting will be held by the end of December upon the request of [Board Chairman of Rambler Group and First Deputy CEO of Sberbank] Lev Khasis, and we will review in detail the situation [regarding Nginx - TASS] within its framework together with Sberbank," the press service said.

Seizure of documents related to a criminal case on copyright violation took place in Nginx office, a TASS source in law enforcement authorities said on Thursday. A dispute related to the computer program was the cause for proceedings, the source added. Rambler Group stated on Thursday that its exclusive rights to the web-server Nginx developed by ex-employee of the company Igor Sysoev were breached.

Sysoev created Nginx in 2002, when he worked in Rambler. Nginx is one of the most popular web-servers worldwide at present. It is used for hosting of the largest and the most loaded websites. The web-server was distributed for free under a license with an open code. In 2011, Sysoev left Rambler and founded Nginx, which started creating paid products based on software of the same name. The US-based F5 Networks acquired the project in March 2019 for $670 mln.