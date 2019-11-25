Russia, Nepal agree to sign military cooperation agreement — foreign minister

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Russia and Nepal have agreed to sign an agreement in the sphere of military and technical cooperation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday on the outcomes of the talks with his Nepalese colleague Pradeep Gyawali.

"Our military and technical cooperation has good prospects. We have agreed to sign a corresponding agreement," he stated.

Lavrov also informed that Russia plans to expand export of helicopters to Nepal. "The Russian aviation equipment has proved itself to be good in high-mountain conditions of Nepal. Mi-17 helicopters supplied earlier are operating in Nepal and plans are in place to develop the interaction in this sphere for the future," he noted.