Russia interested in construction of railways in Jordan

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. Russia is interested in constructing railways in Jordan, according to the documents prepared by Russian Minister of Agriculture Dmitry Patrushev for plenary meeting of the Russian-Jordanian intergovernmental commission for the development of trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation, which was held on November 14 in Jordan.

"Our country is interested in the joint development of a national railway network in Jordan," the documents said. Patrushev noted that Russian enterprises have significant experience both in the field of construction and management of railway infrastructure, and in manufacturing equipment.

The Russian delegation, which participated in the work of the intergovernmental commission, included representatives of federal ministries and departments, as well as the diplomatic corps, business circles and leading commercial organizations. At the intergovernmental commission, the parties discussed bilateral cooperation in the field of energy, civil aviation and railway transport, as well as agriculture.