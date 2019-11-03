PM Medvedev supports using Mir cards in Thailand

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev proposed using Russian Mir payment system cards in Thailand, he said in an interview with Bangkok Post on the eve of the ASEAN Business Investment Summit and the 14th East Asia Summit. In general, according to him, the trade between the two countries will reach up to $10 bln per year.

"We have a high potential for developing financial and interbank cooperation, including the use of MIR payment cards in Thailand. This would be also convenient for Russian citizens who come to the Kingdom and for your entrepreneurs who work with Russian partners," Medvedev said.

He called Thailand one of Russia’s leading trade partners in Southeast Asia. "We are working together to bring our trade to $10 bln a year. With this aim in view, we plan to promote high technology cooperation in energy, civil aviation, space exploration, pharmaceuticals and transport equipment manufacturing," he said.

Prime Minister noted that there are many Russian and Thai companies that are developing new markets. "Thailand offers interesting opportunities for joint transport ventures in the framework of the Eastern Economic Corridor mega project. For its part, Russia is willing to create attractive conditions for investors in the Russian Far East that is the closest region to Thailand. This applies, in part, to the agricultural sector," he said.