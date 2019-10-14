Russian-Chinese trade up by 3.7% to $80.13 bln in January-September

BEIJING, October 14. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and China increased by 3.7% year-on-year to $80.13 bln in January-September, the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China reported on Monday.

According to the published data, the volume of exports from China to Russia over this period increased by 1.3% and amounted to about $35.64 bln. Imports of Russian goods and services to China increased by 5.6% to $44.49 bln.

In September alone, trade between the two countries amounted to $9.47 bln.

At the end of 2016, trade between Russia and China grew by 2.2% year-on-year and reached $69.52 bln. In 2017, this indicator increased by 20.8%, to $84.07 bln, in 2018 - by 27.1%, exceeding $107 bln.