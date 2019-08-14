Russia welcomes PepsiCo, Danone remark on no restrictions for Crimean graduates

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russia’s Foreign Ministry welcomes the statements made by representatives of PepsiCo and Danone that there was no discrimination against graduates of Crimean universities during the hiring process, the ministry said on its Twitter account.

"We are glad that PepsiCo and Danone companies have responded in public to our signal and assured that the graduates of Crimean universities were not subject to discrimination during the hiring process," the ministry said.

Earlier, participants of the all-Russian youth educational forum in Solnechnogorsk, near Moscow, dubbed the "Territory of Meanings" said Russia’s branches of Danone and PepsiCo companies were refusing to hire graduates of Crimean universities. The companies’ representatives stressed that there were no restrictions on graduates of any universities and they hired people based on professional skills and experience.