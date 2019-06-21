Egypt, EAEU can sign free trade zone agreement in 2020

Free trade zone agreement between EAEU and Serbia expected to be signed by year-end

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. The free trade zone agreement by and between Egypt and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) can be signed next year, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov told reporters on Friday.

"I believe there is a chance to complete work and sign the agreement at the EAEU level next year," Manturov said.

The first round of talks for conclusion of the free trade zone agreement between EAEU and Egypt took place in January 2019. The agreement will provide new opportunities to develop and simplify trade between the parties, the Eurasian Economic Commission said earlier.