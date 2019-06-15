Prospects of small and medium business trade between Russia and China endless - ambassador

HARBIN, June 15. /TASS/. The contribution of small and medium businesses to mutual turnover between Russia and China is small so far, despite their enormous potential, Russian Ambassador to China Andrei Denisov stated on Saturday during the fifth Russian-Chinese Forum of Small and Medium Business in Harbin.

"Last year, the Russian-Chinese turnover had broken a record, reaching $108 bln," Denisov said. However, the contribution of small and medium-sized enterprises to bilateral turnover and investment cooperation has remained insignificant and modest, despite the endless prospects for cooperation in this area," he stressed.

"If we do not count the sphere of energy, the medium-sized enterprises from Chinese regions are the most active and promising investors at the regional level of the Russian Federation," the ambassador noted. "These companies purchase Russian food supplies, wood, coal, seafood, and other goods. Major state corporations are not the ones who produce these goods in Russia," the Russian diplomat stressed.

"In this regard, I am confident that we have to focus on the cooperation at the regional level," Denisov concluded.

The fifth Russian-Chinese Forum of Small and Medium Business took place on Saturday on the sidelines of the sixth China-Russia Expo, which is held in Harbin on June 14-19.