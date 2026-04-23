Russia ready to produce licensed small arms in Asia — Rosoboronexport

KUALA LUMPUR /Malaysia/, April 23. /TASS/. Russia is ready to supply modern Russian small arms to countries in Southeast Asia and is also open to projects to organize their licensed production in the region, a spokesperson for the arms exporter Rosoboronexport (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) told TASS at the Defense Services Asia (DSA) 2026 international arms and military equipment exhibition.

"Rosoboronexport is ready both to supply modern Russian small arms and to implement projects to organize their licensed production in Southeast Asia. <…> The new Russian small arms meet modern requirements and standards, and several models have been successfully tested in armed conflicts. They are well suited to the climatic and natural conditions of Southeast Asia due to their high reliability. The use of advanced Russian chromium plating and thermal stress reduction technologies is of great importance," the company noted.

Rosoboronexport stated that the calibers of the small arms offered to the Southeast Asian market correspond to the most popular in the region: 9x19mm Luger, .223 Remington, and .308 Winchester.

At DSA 2026, Rosoboronexport is showcasing its latest products based on the "complex" concept (weapon-ammunition-sight): a line of small arms manufactured by the Kalashnikov Group, including the AK-15, AK-19, and AK-308 assault rifles, the RPL-20 belt-fed light machine gun, the Lebedev 9mm pistol line, the PPK-20 submachine gun, and the Chukavin SVCh sniper rifle.

The DSA exhibition is being held in Kuala Lumpur from April-20-23.