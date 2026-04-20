Russia’s Orlan-10 main reconnaissance drone unveiled at Malaysian exhibition

KUALA LUMPUR, April 20. /TASS/. The Orlan-10, the Russian Armed Forces’ main reconnaissance drone, featuring a sea eagle, was unveiled at the Defense Services Asia (DSA) international exhibition of arms and military equipment in Malaysia.

The drone manufacturer Special Technology Center told TASS that the drone has been displayed with such airbrushed design for the first time.

The drone is being showcased as part of the joint Russian exhibit of the Rosoboronexport arms exporting company (part of the state tech corporation Rostec). The DSA exhibition is being held in Kuala Lumpur from April 20-23.