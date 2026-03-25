Over 18,000 Gortenziya FPV drones deployed to special military op zone since 2022

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Over 18,000 Gortenziya multirole FPV drones have been deployed to the Russian special military operation zone in Ukraine since 2022, the drone manufacturer told TASS.

"Over 18,000 Gortenziya multirole FPV drones have been deployed to the special military operation zone since 2022. The drones are fully assembled in Russia. This is an affordable, mass-produced drone that is used daily in the special military operation zone and has demonstrated high efficiency. We are ready to scale up drone production - our capabilities allow us to scale production exponentially, and we are currently seeking new customers. In addition to drones, we have developed and successfully used various communication repeaters, gimbals, and other products," the company representatives noted.

The Gortenziya drone is designed to engage enemy manpower, shelters, dugouts, and lightly armored and armored vehicles. "Furthermore, Gortenziya FPV drones can be used for reconnaissance missions using a thermal imager or a high-resolution camera," said a spokesperson for the developer company.

The company said that the Gortenziya drone line includes various versions of the Gortenziya 7 and Gortenziya 10. "Fiber-optic versions of these drones have also been developed. The Gortenziya 10 FPV drone, equipped with a rocket launcher, is also currently in use in the special military operation zone. It enables the targeted engagement of enemy manpower, shelters, and armored vehicles. A configuration of the Gortenziya drone capable of carrying heavy TM-type munitions is also available," the company noted.