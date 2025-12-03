India wants to buy more S-400 air defense systems, Russia considering this

NEW DELHI, December 3. /TASS/. India, after the effective use of the S-400 Triumf missile system, wants to purchase more such weapons and Moscow is considering this possibility, Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) Director Dmitry Shugayev told TASS ahead of the Russian-Indian summit.

"Indian military experts are showing a keen interest in the latest Russian air defense systems, which have proven very effective, and, naturally, the Indian side wants to have more such systems," he said.

"Such prospects are being considered. We are working together with our Indian colleagues in this direction," he emphasized.

The FSMTC chief recalled that the Indian military praised the use of S-400 Triumf missile systems during Operation Sindoor, while Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian servicemen on their success in using them soon after the operation was completed.

According to Shugayev, leading Western think-tanks, too, acknowledged how efficient the S-400 Triumf missile system, assessing it to be 90% effective compared to the 50% effectiveness of the US-made Patriot missile system.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to India on December 4-5 as New Delhi will host the 23rd Russian-Indian summit.