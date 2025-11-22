MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. The Russian military has liberated two settlements over the past day, namely Zvanovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Novoye Zaporozhye in the Zaporozhye Region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported. TASS has compiled more details on this and other developments in the special military operation zone over the past day, reported by the Defense Ministry.

According to the statement, the liberation of Novoye Zaporozhye completed the establishment of control at the junction of the Zaporozhye and Dnepropetrovsk regions. "By the liberating Novoye Zaporozhye, the Battlegroup East completed its task at the junction of the Zaporozhye and Dnepropetrovsk regions to establish control over the right bank of the Gaichur River," the statement said.

The ministry added that the liberation of Zvanovka further complicated the situation for the Ukrainian garrison in Seversk. Servicemen of the 88th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Battlegroup South drove Ukrainian troops out during a swift and skillful assault.

Battlegroups Center, South

Servicemen of the Battlegroup Center are destroying encircled Ukrainian units in several neighborhoods of Krasnoarmeysk (known as Pokrovsk in Ukraine). The battlegroup also repelled five Ukrainian attacks launched from the area of Grishino, aimed at unblocking the encircled group.

"In the town of Dimitrov in the Donetsk People’s Republic, assault units of the 51st Army continue active offensive operations in the Vostochny, Zapadny, and Yuzhny districts of the city. Twenty-two buildings have been liberated," the ministry said.

Ukrainian losses, strikes on military infrastructure

According to the Defense Ministry, Russian forces eliminated around 1,330 Ukrainian servicemen over the past day. The ministry stated that Ukrainian units suffered losses across all operational sectors, including the zones of the Battlegroup North, Battlegroup West, Battlegroup South, Battlegroup Center, Battlegroup East, and Battlegroup Dnepr.

Russian troops also carried out strikes on an assembly plant, storage facilities, and launch sites for long-range drones and unmanned boats of the Ukrainian army. In addition, attacks were conducted against temporary deployment sites for Ukrainian units and foreign mercenaries, with a total of 156 locations targeted.

Air defenses

Russian air defenses shot down 155 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over the past day.