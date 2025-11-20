Goals of Special Military Operation must be achieved — Putin

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. The unconditional attainment of the goals of the Special Military Operation is the main objective for Russia, President Vladimir Putin said when visiting a command post of the Battlegroup West.

"We have our own tasks, our own objectives. The primary one is the unconditional achievement of goals of the special military operation," Putin said.

The Russian people place hopes on the leadership of the country, the armed forces, and expect needed results from the Special Military Operation, the head of state added.