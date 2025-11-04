Burevestnik, Poseidon creation has historical significance for entire XXI century — Putin

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. The development of the Burevestnik cruise missile and the Poseidon unmanned underwater vehicle has historical significance for Russia for the entire XXI century, President Vladimir Putin said during an award ceremony for the weapons developers in the Kremlin.

"The result that you have achieved is, without exaggeration, of historical importance for our people, for ensuring security and strategic parity for decades to come, and we can safely say for the entire XXI century," Putin said.

The president noted that the creation of Burevestnik and Poseidon are closely linked. "The technologies and technological innovations used in them are in many ways unique and complement each other," the head of state said.