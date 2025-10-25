Russian army dislodges Ukrainian battlegroup from Novosyolovka in Donetsk region

LUGANSK, October 25. /TASS/. Russian troops have dislodged the Ukrainian battlegroup from the settlement of Novosyolovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and begun mopping up that community, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS on Saturday.

"According to the latest information, the enemy has been actually driven out of Novosyolovka and, naturally, those who have remained alive have no possibility to leave that community. Now a mop-up operation is underway in that settlement and its outskirts," the military expert said.

Marochko told TASS on October 21 that Russian troops had advanced near Shandrigolovo and Derilovo in the Donetsk region and encircled the Ukrainian battlegroup in Novosyolovka.