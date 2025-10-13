Russian, Indian troops practice hostage-release techniques as part of joint exercise

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Russian and Indian servicemen practiced a joint operation to release hostages from a locality occupied by a conventional enemy force as part of the Russian-Indian Indra 2025 drills at the Mahajan Field Firing Range in India, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

The legend of the exercise envisaged a group of terrorists seizing a locality and taking hostages there.

"Units from the two countries advanced their military vehicles to block the area in order to prevent a conventional enemy from retreating. During the journey of a convoy of military vehicles, the units practiced countering enemy sabotage groups, organizing first aid for victims and evacuating them on lightweight vehicles," the ministry recounted.

The exercise focused on the use of drones for reconnaissance and strikes, the use of electronic warfare and logistical support for the military, the ministry added.

The ministry specified that, during the exercises, running until October 15, servicemen will train in joint tactical actions, communication, and command of a joint group of troops. Particular attention will be paid to improving operational compatibility and sharing best practices for conducting combat operations in modern conditions.