Russian forces expanding zone under their control near Konstantinovka in DPR

DONETSK, October 12. /TASS/. Russian forces are expanding the zone under their control in the Konskantinovka area in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the DPR’s head, Denis Pushilin, said.

"The zone under Russia’s control in the Konstantinovka area is expanding: the territory south of the Kleban-Byksky water reservoir has been mopped up of Ukrainian troops, fighting for Pleshcheyevka and Ivanopolye continues. Fighting also continues near Konstantinovka," he said in a video address posted on his Telegram channel.

According to Pushilin, Ukraine continues to deploy additional troops to Konstantinovka.