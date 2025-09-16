Airborne forces performed parachute landing during main stage of Zapad 2025 exercises

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Russia’s airborne troops conducted a dynamic parachute landing of personnel and equipment during the main phase of the Zapad 2025 joint exercises, according to the Defense Ministry.

"As part of the core stage of the joint strategic exercises between Belarus and Russia - Zapad 2025 - units of the Russian Airborne Forces executed a long-range flight aboard Il-76MD military transport aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces. They landed behind enemy lines to carry out a combat training mission," the official statement reads.

To support the ground forces in conducting the anti-landing operation and to impede enemy reserve maneuvers, an operational airborne assault battalion - serving as the advance detachment - was deployed into the landing zone. Over 300 servicemen participated, supported by more than 10 BMD-2 airborne combat vehicles and six cargo parachute platforms loaded with material resources from eight Il-76MD aircraft.

The paratroopers accomplished a series of tactical objectives, including parachuting the battalion’s advance group onto designated landing sites, thwarting enemy reserve approaches, neutralizing hostile forces in populated areas, and securing key objectives. They also executed the descent of main forces, engaged enemy elements during landing and movement to assembly points, and maintained control of the area.

The main phase highlighted the extensive deployment of modern technology: mass use of unmanned aircraft, ground robotic systems, and electronic warfare equipment. Tactics involved assault operations on motorbikes, buggies, and ATVs, as well as countering enemy drones through various means. The exercise also emphasized the effective employment of air defense systems, high-precision munitions, and advanced counter-battery weapons, reflecting lessons learned from recent military experiences.

The Zapad 2025 exercises, conducted by the Armed Forces of Russia and Belarus, commenced on September 12 and represent the final phase of this year's joint training. The exercises will include practical troop activities across training grounds in both countries, as well as operations in the Baltic and Barents Seas. Participants also include operational groups from military command bodies and contingents from the CSTO, SCO, and other partner nations, practicing coordinated actions as part of a coalition force.