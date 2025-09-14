MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army lost about 1,330 servicemen in one day as a result of actions of Russian groups of troops in the area of the special military operation, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

In particular, up to 170 troops were lost in the responsibility area of Battlegroup North, over 240 troops - in the responsibility area of Battlegroup West, up to 200 troops in the responsibility area of Battlegroup South, up to 450 troops - in the responsibility area of Battlegroup Center, over 225 troops - in the responsibility area of Battlegroup East, and over 45 troops - in the responsibility area of Battlegroup Dnepr.

Operational-tactical aviation, combat UAVs, missile troops and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces hit training centers for UAV operators of the Ukrainian army and the Ukrainian troops’ temporary deployment points, the ministry said.

Russia’s air defense shot down four guided aerial bombs, one HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, and 361 fixed-wing drones over the past 24 hours, according to the ministry.

