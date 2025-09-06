Ukrainian military drones hit Zaporozhye NPP’s training center

MELITOPOL, September 6. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army has attacked the Zaporozhye NPP’s training center using drones. The strike hit the roof of Building G, the NPP said on its Telegram channel reported.

"The strike was 300 meters away from the power unit. Fire and critical damage were avoided. The levels and conditions for the NPPs safe operation were not violated. The radiation level is normal. The NPP continues to operate as usual," the news release said.

It also described the attack is a tool of pressure on NPP personnel.

"Attacks on Energodar and nearby areas are continuing with intensity. Just today, the enemy shelled a residential neighborhood deliberately attacked the vehicle of a team of electricians who were restoring power lines," the report emphasized.