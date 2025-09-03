MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. At least 11,000 Ukrainian troops are killed and wounded in combat operations per month, a source in the Russian security forces told TASS.

Earlier, Ukrainian volunteer Taras Chmut said that the Ukrainian army daily loses are about 18 people killed, 273 wounded and 79 missing. Ukraine mobilizes up to 30,000 people per month, but only 10,000 go to the front line.

"According to his logic, we have about 100 irretrievable losses per day (with missing people) and about 3,000 per month, as well as about 8,000 wounded. However, the reality is that the front of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is fraying at the seams, forced mobilization continues unabated and people are sent to the front in packs. And the loss statistics are underestimated," the source said.

The source added that it is not known where the Ukrainian volunteer got such figures from, because over the past week, 35 Ukrainian soldiers were officially confirmed dead in Vinnytsa.

"It's clear why he said that - to once again justify the actions of the territorial recruitment centers (traditional military enlistment offices - TASS), to calm the population and persuade the people to voluntarily join the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the source explained.

Also, he noted, Chmut proposed to create a group under the president of Ukraine, which will be responsible for mobilization and increasing salaries.